Hackberry boys win first track and field title since 2021 Published 1:16 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The Hackberry High School boys track and field team stood on the awards podium the last three seasons at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state meet, looking over their shoulder to the team at the top. This time, the Mustangs took the top spot on the podium and won their first Class C state championship since 2021.

Hackberry scored 112 points to beat two-time defending champ Gibsland-Coleman by 16 points.

“They knew they all had to step up,” head coach Angie Little said. “They wanted to win.

“For those four seniors that we have, if they wanted to win it, you are going to have to do what you are supposed to do. You have to do what you are supposed to do or do a little bit better. They all did a great job.”

Those seniors – Grayson Duhon, Ely Walker, Wyatt Poole and Tyler Lejeune – accounted for 41 points. Walker won his fourth consecutive discus state championship (147-4) and defended his shot put title (43-2 ¼).

Little said the distance races also played a key role in the Mustangs’ title run, especially the 3200-meter run that earned them 14 points. Devin Murphy won the 3200 (11:21.97) and 800 (2:13.21), and Lane Gray was the 1600 champ (5:05.16). Hackberry won the 4×400 relay in a school record time of 3:47.80.

“I knew it was going to come down to the end,” Little said. “Gibsland-Coleman doesn’t really have any distance runners.

“At regionals, I talked about putting some kids in the two-mile. I am proud of them. They ran hard and gutted it out. After the two-mile, we knew we had them locked down.”

Other gold medal winners from Southwest Louisiana included Johnson Bayou’s Dallas Sandifer (pole vault, 9-11 ¾), Starks’ Cole Marcantel (high jump, 6-1 ½) and Starks’ 4×200 team (1:37.62).

On the girls side, Reeves had to settle for runner-up again to Simpson, 83-77

The Raiders won the 4×400 (4:27.98), and Lauren Lenhart was the pole vault gold medalist (7-5 ¾).

Johnson Bayou’s Lyida Trahan won her first 400 dash state title (1:04.04).

Class B

Powered by sprinter Azhia Stewart, the Bell City girls won the runner-up trophy in Class B.

Anacoco edged the Bruins by eight points, 73-65.

The junior on the 100 (13.13) and 200 dash (26.72) and anchored the Bruins’ gold medal 4×400 (51.60) and 4×200 relay teams (1:52.36).

Bell City’s Payton Herpin won the high jump (4-11 ¾).

Hathway junior Kaitlyn Sawyer completed a tough triple crown by winning the 800 (2:21.60), 1600 (5:14.46) and 3200 (12:00.75) to increase her career medals at the state meet to nine. She won the 800 and 1600 last year and was the 3200 runner-up.

Lacassine’s Gavin Dupuis used a personal best distance of 42-9 ½ to win the triple jump.

Class 1A

After failing to medal in an individual event at state last year, Hamilton Christian junior grabbed three on Thursday, plus a fourth in a relay.

He won the 400 in 48.82 and nearly took the 200, .06 seconds behind Kentwood’s Jermaine Brown at 21.19. He ran the 100 in 11 seconds to place third and helped the Warriors win their second consecutive 4×400 relay title (3:27.79).

Grand Lake junior Justin Labove was the javelin champ with a throw of 184 feet, seven inches.

Thursday

Track

LHSAA state track and field championships

At LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium

Class C

Boys

Team scoring

1, Hackberry, 112; 2, Gibsland-Coleman, 96; 3, Family Christian, 48.5; 4, Maurepas, 38; 5, Starks, 33.5; 6, Pleasant Hill, 30; 7, Simpson, 28; 8, Saline, 24; 8, Phoenix, 24; 8, Northside Christian, 24; 11, Georgetown, 18; 12, Johnson Bayou, 16; 13, Summerfield, 15; 14, Evans, 13; 15, Singer, 12; 16, V.B. Glencoe Charter, 10; 17, Lutheran, 7; 18, Hornbeck, 6; 19, Dodson, 2; 20, False River, 1.

Field

SP – 1, Ely Walker, Hackberry, 43-2 ¼.

DIS – 1, Ely Walker, Hackberry, 147-4.

HJ – 1, Cole Marcantel, Starks, 6-1 ½; 3, Avery Mitchell, Singer, 5-9 ¾.

PV – 1, Dallas Sandifer, Johnson Bayou, 9-11 ¼; 3, Wyatt Poole, Hackberry, 8-5 ½.

Running

400 – 2, Greyson Duhon, Hackberry, 52.79.

800 – 1, Devin Murphy, Hackberry, 2:13.21.

1600 – 1, Lane Gray, Hackberry, 5:05.16.

3200 – 1, Devin Murphy, Hackberry, 11:21.97.

110H – 3, Landon Hebert, Hackberry, 18.65.

300H – 2, Landon Hebert, Hackberry, 45.79.

Relays

800 – 1, Starks (Dwayne Weaver, Ben Crisp, Nathan Gore, Kaison Howard), 1:37.62; 3, Hackberry, 1:42.03.

1600 – 1, Hackberry (Lane Gray, Myles French, Landon Hebert, Greyson Duhon), 3:47.80.

Girls

Team scoring

1, Simpson, 83; 2, Reeves, 77; 3, Gibsland-Coleman, 68; 4, Evans, 67; 5, Summerfield, 52; 6, Saline, 48; 7, Johnson Bayou, 34; 8, Hackberry, 30; 9, Starks, 28; 10, First Baptist Christian, 18; 11, South Cameron, 16.5; 12, Phoenix, 14; 13, Hornbeck, 8; 14, Maurepas, 7.5; 15, Singer, 2; 16, Jehova-Jireh, 1; 16, Grand Isle, 1; 16, Georgetown, 1; 16, Family Chrsitian, 1; 16, V.B. Glencoe Charter, 1.

Field

DIS – 2, Hadlie Vincent, Hackberry, 85-9.

JAV – 2, Hope Cauthron, Reeves, 112-6.

HJ – 3, Tayla Holloway, Starks, 4-4.

LJ – 3, Lauren Lenhart, Reeves, 15-5.

PV – 1, Lauren Lenhart, Reeves, 7-5 ¾; 2, BreAnn Morales, S. Cameron, 7-5 ¾; Amber Graham, Reeves, 6-6.

Running

100 – 3, Sadie Barrow, Starks, 13.37.

200 – 2, Sadie Barrow, Starks, 27.43.

400 – 1, Lydia Trahan, Johnson Bayou, 1:04.04; 3, Lily Spicer, Hackberry, 1:05.00.

800 – 2, Abbygail Corner, Johnson Bayou, 2:41.22.

100H – 2, Kalissa Mayfield, Reeves, 18.42.

Relays

800 – 3, Reeves, 1:55.50.

1600 – 1, Reeves (Kalissa Mayfield, Paige Rannekleiv, Amber Graham, Kelsey Williams), 4:27.98; 2, Hackberry, 4:31.05; 3, Johnson Bayou, 4:38.88.

Class B

Boys

Team scoring

1, Quitman, 72; 2, Castor, 67; 3, Episcopal of Acadiana, 42; 4, Anacoco, 41; 5, Hathaway, 38; 6, Simsboro, 34; 7, Choudrant, 30; 7, Oak Hill, 30; 9, Bell City, 28; 10, Lacassine, 26; 11, Grace Christian, 25; 12, Holden, 24; 13, Christ Episcopal, 21; 14, Weston, 17; 15, Zwolle, 15; 16, Doyline, 12; 17, Florien, 10; 18, Pitkin, 9; 19, Glenmora, 6; 19, Converse, 6; 21, Monterey, 4; 22, Mt. Hermon, 1.

Field

LJ – 2, Brennen Monceaux, Hathaway, 19-11 ¾.

TJ – 1, Gavin Dupuis, Lacassine, 42-9 ½. On final jump, after fouling on 5th

PV – 2, Jake LeBert, Lacassine, 11-5 ¼.

Running

200 – 3, Mason Barber, Bell City, 23.65.

110H – 2, Chase Armentor, Lacassine, 16.14; 3, Cameron Plauche, Hathaway, 17.96.

300H – 2, Cameron Plauche, Hathaway, 42.20.

Relays

1600 – 3, Hathaway, 3:40.54.

Girls

Team scoring

1, Anacoco, 73; 2, Bell City, 65; 3, Holden, 58; 4, Quitman, 55; 5, Zwolle, 39; 6, Grace Christian, 35; 7, Castor, 34; 8, Hathaway, 31; 9, Christ Episcopal, 26; 10, Episcopal of Acadiana, 24; 11, Converse, 19; 12, Monterey, 16; 13, Lacassine, 14; 13, Choudrant, 13; 15, Glenmora, 13; 16, Weston, 12; 17, Simsboro, 11; 18, Florien, 8; 18, Pitkin, 8; 20, Oak Hill, 3.

Field

HJ – 1, Payton Herpin, Bell City, 4-11 ¾.

Running

100 – 1, Azhia Stewart, Bell City, 13.13; 2, Emma Darbonne, Lacassine, 13.31.

200 – 1, Azhia Stewart, Bell City, 26.72; 3, Klancie Hebert, Bell City, 27.25.

800 – 1, Kaitlyn Sawyer, Hathaway, 2:21.60.

1600 – 1, Kaitlyn Sawyer, Hathaway, 5:14.46; 3, Caroline Guillory, Bell City, 5:47.45.

3200 – 1, Kaitlyn Sawyer, Hathaway, 12:00.75.

Relays

400 – 1, Bell City (Klancie Hebert, Sunni Kelly, Peyton Herpin, Azhia Stewart), 51.60.

800 – 1, Bell City (Ashlyn Natali, Peyton Herpin, Kennedy Semar, Azhia Stewart), 1:52.36.

Class 1A

Boys

Team scoring

1, Southern Lab, 55; 2, Highland Baptist, 48; 3, Haynesville, 45; 4, Delhi, 43; 5, Hamilton Christian, 42; 6, Westminster Christian, 39; 7, North Iberville, 32; 8, Kentwood, 30; 9, Ascension Episcopal, 25; 10, Jeanerette, 22; 11, Catholic-Point Coupee, 21; 12, Montgomery, 20; 13, Ringgold, 16; 14, St. Frederick, 12; 14, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, 12; 16, J.S. Clark Academy, 10.5; 16, Jonesboro-Hodge, 10.5; 18, St. Mary’s, 10; 18, Grand Lake, 10; 20, Cedar Creek, 9; 20, Northwood-Lena, 9; 22, St. Edmund, 8; 23, Riverside Academy, 6; 23, Basile, 6; 25, St. Martin’s, 5; 26, White Castle, 4; 27, Hanson Memorial, 2; 27, Glenbrook, 2; 29, Central Private, 1; 29, Ascension Catholic, 1; 29, Ascension Christian, 1; 29, North Central, 1.

Field

JAV – 1, Justin Labove, Grand Lake, 184-7; 3, Noah Menard, Hamilton, 152-8.

HJ – 3, Josiah Semien, Basile, 6-2.

Running

100 – 3, Kaleb Bigwood, Hamilton, 11.00.

200 – 2, Kaleb Bigwood, Hamilton, 21.19.

400 – 1, Kaleb Bigwood, Hamilton, 48.82.

Relays

1600 – 1, Hamilton Christian (Noah Menard, Jayden Jasmine, Kelby McMahon, Kaleb Bigwood), 3:27.79.

Girls

Team scoring

1, Jonesboro-Hodge, 58; 2, Southern Lab, 45; 3, Highland Baptist, 42; 4, St. Frederick, 41; 5, Ascension Episcopal, 36; 6, Vermilion Catholic, 30; 7, Hamilton Christian, 26; 8, Cedar Creek, 25; 9, Block, 21; 10, East Iberville, 20; 10, Central Catholic, 20; 12, Louise S. McGehee, 19; 13, Jeanerette, 16; 13, Plain Dealing, 16; 13, Central Private, 16; 16, Covenant Christian, 14; 17, St. Mary’s, 12; 17, Merryville, 12; 17, North Central, 12; 20, Kentwood, 11; 21, Catholic-Point Coupee, 10; 22, Riverside Academy, 9; 23, J.S. Clark Academy, 8; 24, Westminster Christian, 7; 24, Northwood-Lena, 7; 26, Delhi, 6; 26, St. Edmund, 6; 28, Haynesville, 4; 28, Thrive Academy, 4; 30, LaSalle, 2; 30, Elton, 2; 32, Glenbrook, 1.

Running

200 – 3, Jayla Davis, Hamilton, 25.69.

400 – 2, Jayla Davis, Hamilton, 57.90.

Relays

1600 – 2, Hamilton Christian, 4:10.44.