Barbara Anglin Cardwell Published 5:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Barbara Anglin Cardwell was born Sept. 19, 1935, and passed away May 6, 2025, at the age of 89.

Barbara was a pastor’s wife alongside her husband for over 40 years. They traveled together ministering in various cities. She was a faithful member of First United Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy where she remained involved in as many areas as she could. If you knew Barbara, you knew her middle name was “go”. If she was able to travel and burn the roads then that’s what she was doing. She was always planning her next adventure.

She is survived by her daughters, Glenda Cardwell Hodges and husband, Doug, and Lanell Cardwell Watson and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Jonna Ashworth, Jacqueline Sparkman, Kami Nixon, Keri Roberts, Nilah Reed and Nicholas Cardwell; great-grandchildren, Michelle, Taylor, Collin, Kentadi, Shyanne, C. J., Tylor, Morgan, Addisyn, Mason, Brock, Braylon, Brendyn, Adelyn, Nolan, and Roman; great-great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Liam, Wyatt, and Levi; sister, Mary Guthrie, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. T.D. Cardwell; son, the Rev. Wayne Cardwell, and parents, J.D. and Vernell Anglin.

Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m., Friday, May 9, 2025, at First United Pentecostal Church, DeQuincy, La. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 10, 2025, also at First United Pentecostal Church, 230 Smith Street, DeQuincy, La. Interment to follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park, DeQuincy, La.

Arrangements were handled by Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 W. 4th Street, DeQuincy, La.