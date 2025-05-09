5/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 3:34 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Marcel James George, 27, 1708 9th St. — armed robbery; theft less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $166,500.

Austin Patrick Anderson, 30, 7091 La. 27 South, Sulphur — encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect; indecent behavior with juveniles; illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; direct contempt of court; resisting an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. Bond: $244,000.

Ricco Essex Wilhite, 19, 2018 Orleans Road Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery; simple battery. Bond: $7,500.

Xavier Shawn Williams, 28, 8559 Gulf Highway No. 387 — domestic abuse battery-child engagement.

Gary Don Johnson Sr., 47, 500 Goos St., Westlake — domestic abuse battery-intentional use of force with dangerous weapon.

Spencer Kole Woodard, 22, 2499 La. 378 No. 8, Moss Bluff — possession of firearm of carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; no inspection sticker; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; owner to secure registration; switched license plate.

Gloria Pierre Robinson, 61, 807 Walters St. No. 169 — drug possession. Bond: $12,500.