UPDATE: Suspect in fatal of shooting of 14-year-old not talking Published 3:25 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

A GoFundMe and other fundraisers have been launched to help cover funeral expenses for a 14-year-old Lake Arthur girl who was fatally shot while visiting a friend.

The victim, identified by family and friends on social media as Nayomie Marie Fontenot, was fatally shot shortly before midnight Wednesday at a residence in the 1200 block of State Street in Lake Arthur. The residence is the home of a close friend of the victim, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Kyle Miers.

Jonathan Simien, 18, of Lake Arthur was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon. He is currently being held without bond in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

On Thursday, Miers said the investigation is ongoing and authorities are working to understand the circumstances of the shooting as the suspect is not providing information. He also said that more charges are possible.

“Detectives are working diligently to validate information gained by witnesses and family members,” he said. “So at this time, I’m not going to comment on motives or what led to the fatal shooting.”

Additionally, Miers said his ability to release information is limited due to the involvement of multiple juveniles.

Investigators have questioned other individuals who were present at the residence but unharmed.

Fontenot was a student at the James Ward Center for Excellence in Jennings.

Joni McZeal of Lake Arthur has initiated a Go Fund Me campaign to help Fontenot’s family with funeral expenses with a goal of $5,000, As of Thursday afternoon, over $4,920 has been donated.

A message on the GoFundMe page from the McZeal/Fontenot family expressed their need for support in giving Fontenot a dignified and heartfelt farewell during this difficult time. They thanked donors in advance for their contributions.

Additionally, a car wash fundraiser will be held noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the MLK Park on GC Chaney Avenue in Lake Arthur to further assist with funeral costs.

The services for Fontenot are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 14, at Antioch Baptist Church in Lake Arthur.