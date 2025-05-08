Reeves takes run at state title, Raiders out to reclaim Class C championship Published 10:48 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

The Reeves High School girls track and field team lost its seat as the top team in Class C last year, but they are back today at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium to reclaim it.

Reeves lost 78-62 to Simpson last year. The Raiders were state champions in 2021 and ’23 and runner-up in ’22.

The Raiders have five athletes seeded third or better in six events and have three top-two relay teams.

Kelsey Williams was the 400-meter state champion last year, but will lead the Raiders’ relay teams this time. The 4×400 team is ranked No. 1 at 4:40.5, while the 4×100 and 4×200 are seeded second. Williams helped Reeves place third in the 4×200 and 4×400 last year.

Lauren Lenhart is seeded second in the long jump (15 feet, 7 inches) and third in the 300 hurdles (52.14).

Class C

Hackberry senior Ely Walker won a pair of gold medals last year and will go for the trifecta today. He is the three-time defending discus champion and won his first shot put state championship last year. He is the top seed in the shot put (41-5) and discus (138-10) and No. 2 in the javelin (130-1).

Johnson Bayou junior Dallas Sandifer has two silver medals in pole vault (2024, 2023) and seeks his first state championship. He is the top seed at 10 feet, 6 inches.

Johnson Bayou’s Lydia Trahan looks to medal in four events again after runner-up finishes last year in the 100, 200 and 400 and gold in the 4×400. She is the top seed in the 100 (13.44) and 400 (1:05.29).

Class B

Hathaway junior Kaitlyn Sawyer medaled in four events last year and looks to make it all gold medals this time.

As a sophomore, she won the 800 and 1600 run and took home silver medals in the 3200 and 4×400 relay.

She is seeded second or better in all four events this time around, including the top seed in the 3200 at 12:12.18.

She was the 800 and 1600 runner-up in 2023.

Class 1A

Coming off a sweep of the Region 2-1A team titles, Hamilton Christian has the top 1A boys and girls 4×400 teams.

The Hamilton boys look to defend their 4×100 and 4×400 relay titles, and Kaleb Bigwood is the top seed in the 400 (50.59) after placing ninth in the event last year. Jayla Davis is the two-seed in the girls 400 (59.63).