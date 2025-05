Jerome C. Ringo Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Visitation for Jerome C. Ringo will be Friday, May 9, 2025, from 9 a.m. with his funeral following at 1 p.m., at Word of Hope Family Worship Center. Burial will be at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of James Funeral Home. Mr. Ringo departed this life Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in a New Orleans hospital.

