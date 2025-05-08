Jerlene Young Dowers Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Jerlene Young Dowers, 78, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025. She was born to her late parents, James and Nettie Young on March 3, 1947 in Deridder, La. Jerlene was a poet, songwriter, and even taught sign language and volunteered her time to help others. She was a licensed beautician and homemaker. Jerlene loved tending to her flower garden, but most of all, loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Lewis Carpenter (Angeli) of Brandenburg, Ky., James “Anthony” Carpenter (Michele) of Sulphur, La., and Thomas Carpenter (Tracy) of Lake Arthur, La.; siblings, Virginia McBroom, Tollie Gillard, Lorine Moses, Loretta Starkey, and Dianne Duggan; 17 grandchildren; along with 16 great-grandchildren.

Jerlene is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Sanford “Gene” Dowers, along with her siblings.

A Celebration of Jerlene’s life will be held at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home in Sulphur, La. on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Howard officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, May 9, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Whitaker Cemetery in Deridder, La.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonsulphurme morial.com.