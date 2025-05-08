Cowgirls keep magic going Published 9:29 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Mundine’s hit wins series opener against SELA

The Miller magic continues.

For the fifth straight time in the postseason, the Cowgirls have walked off an opponent at Joe Miller Ballpark.

Email newsletter signup

Samantha Mundine’s sharp single to right past a drawn-in infield scored Nyjah Fontenot from third with the winning run as McNeese topped Southeastern 3-2 Thursday night in the Southland Conference championship series opening game.

It was the fourth time in the last week that the Cowgirls (41-18) have pulled off their magic in the last week.

“We are starting to get better at being in tough situations,” said Mundine. “We have been in them all year.”

The win moves McNeese one game away from capturing the best-of-3 series and advancing to its fourth NCAA Tournament in the last five years. McNeese has won six of the last eight Southland tourney titles and is 25-4 under head coach James Landreneau in SLC postseason play.

“This was a good softball game,” said Landreneau. “It was two very good teams going at it. We must flush this quickly and come back ready to play tomorrow.”

Game 2 of the series is set for 6 p.m. Friday, and a third game can be played if needed on Saturday night.

McNeese has won eight straight at home against the second-seeded Lady Lions (46-14) and nine of the last 10 overall. The Cowgirls have also won 18 of their last 19.

Once again, though, this one wasn’t easy.

After missing a chance to take the lead in both the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, Nyjah Fontenot opened the seventh with an infield single and raced to second on SELA shortstop Chole Magee’s throwing error. She then moved to third on Jada Munoz’s bunt, setting the stage for Mundine.

“I wasn’t trying to get a hit there,” said Mundine. “I was trying to score the run.”

She did that easily with a clean single past Lion second baseman Shelby Morris. Mundine became the fifth different Cowgirl to drive in a winning run during the walk-off streak.

“It’s been somebody different every time,” said Landreneau. “We are not afraid to pass the bat back to the next person.”

Mundine’s hit came off reliever Britney Lewinski, who took the loss and fell to 8-5.

McNeese freshman Maddie Taylor went the distance for the win, improving her record to 18-7. The SLC Pitcher of the Year allowed just three hits and two runs despite striking out just one Lion.

“Maddie Taylor was excellent for a freshman,” said Landreneau. “She will tell you this was not her best, but she had the guts to stay in the game.”

The two teams exchanged solo home runs in the sixth with Maddie Watson hitting her third of the season for SELA to give the Lions a 2-1 lead. McNeese responded with Rylie Bouvier’s leadoff homer at the frame’s bottom. It was also her third homer.

“That was a clean swing,” Landreneau said. “It was a big answer.”

McNeese scored first on freshman Sarah Allen’s run-scoring double down the line in left. Allen’s one-out shot scored Resse Reyna from second for the 1-0 lead.

Reyna started the inning with a single and then moved to second on an error by SELA catcher Cyndee Schneider.

For Reyna, it was her sixth hit in this postseason. The shortstop is 6-for-12 the last four games.

The Lions tied it up in the fourth on a fielder’s choice that scored pinch-runner Breanna Fonetnot from third. The redshirt freshman from Moss Bluff was running for Watson, who had led off the inning with a double.

Mundine said the Cowgirls will be ready for Game 2.

“We will take one pitch at a time, one game at a time,” Mundine said.

And no doubt, the Cardiac Cowgirls will wait for the last moment again to come up with the big hit.