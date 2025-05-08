Bultron, Peshoff homer, Broncos take game one from Bucs Published 11:00 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

No. 11 Sam Houston had just two hits in the opening game of its Non-select Division I semifinals series at No. 2 Barbe on Thursday, but they were two huge hits.

Ashton Bultron and Haden Peshoff, and the Broncos beat the No. 2 Bucs 2-1 and move a win away from the championship series next week at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament in Sulphur.

The second game of the series is today at 6 p.m. If necessary, game three will be on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Broncos (31-7) are the first to crack the Bucs’ (34-5) nearly impenetrable pitching staff this postseason. Lawton Littleton and Jairus Miller combined to pitch four scoreless games in the regional and quarterfinal round. Bultron ended that with a two-out solo shot to left field in the top of the first inning.

Littleton had six strikeouts after three innings before Peshoff’s solo home run to right field with two outs in the fourth inning. Littleton had eight strikeouts and five walks.

Sam Houston’s Owen Galley held the Bucs to one base runner and no runs through four innings until Barbe’s Jordin Griffin plated Ja’Derryian Washington on a single with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Galley pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and two walks.

The loss ended the Bucs’ 28-game win streak.