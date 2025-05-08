5/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 2:03 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jayson Tyler Moore Jr., 28, 1205 Sage Drive — domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; flight from an officer; three counts direct contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.

Phillip Lee Bartie, 37, 1106 McNabb St. — violations of protective orders; domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Email newsletter signup

Jayce Christopher Martinez, 39, Amite — obstruction of justice. Bond: $6,000.

Taveon Evontae Williams, 23, 2006 13th St. — aggravated criminal damage to property; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; resisting an officer; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Evan Byron Townley, 65, 2216 W. Armand St. — aggravated battery. Bond: $75,000.

Kerra Michelle Poche, 27, 2452 12th St. — eight counts drug abuse; switched license plate; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; unlawful use or possession of body armor; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Vera Lorraine Ballard, 44, 2452 12th St. — eight counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; unlawful use or possession of body armor; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Todd Ball, 49, 861 Sistrunk Road No. 1, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery-second offense.

Tasha Denee McDaniel, 33, 2924 7th St. — operating while intoxicated, third offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic; battery of a police officer.

Carlo Evell Morgan, 44, 2010 Tulip St. — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000.

Taylor Nicole Maye, 25, 1613 8th St. — battery of a police officer; operating while intoxicated-first offense; reckless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Bond: $11,500.

Darrell James Papillion, 39, 1021 Alamo St. — nine counts drug possession; money laundering; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; obstruction of justice; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments. Bond: $432,500.

Dadravun Davonta Lowdins, 24, 1518 N. Prater St. — domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense.

Albert Louis Schultz, 64, 8 Sherwood Dr. Apt. 8 — domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

Desmond Terrell Stevens, 40, 918 McDaniel Drive — domestic abuse battery.

Elias Lorenzo-Gonzales, 48, 2306 Fasske St. No. 4, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery; simple battery.