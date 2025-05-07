UPDATE: 18-year-old in custody after fatal shooting of girl Published 3:50 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

An 18-year-old Lake Arthur man is facing a second-degree murder charge following the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl early Wednesday.

According to booking information from the Jeff Davis Parish Jail, Jonathan Simien has been charged with second-degree murder and illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon.

Simien is currently being held without bond after being booked into the parish jail at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a residence off of La. 26 in Lake Arthur around midnight in response to a shooting.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Kyle Miers said that details of the shooting are not being immediately released, and the victim is not yet being identified, as the investigation is ongoing. He said the scene had been secured and a suspect was in custody by noon Wednesday.

Jeff Davis Parish School Superintendent John Hall confirmed that the victim was a student at the James Ward Center for Excellence in Jennings. Extra counselors will be available at the school on Thursday, he said.