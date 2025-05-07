Survey of veterans in Louisiana underway

Special to the American Press

A statewide initiative to focus on gaining a better understanding of the challenges faced by Louisiana’s military veterans and their families, as well as assessing their needs is being launched.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Louisiana Center for Health Innovation (LCHI), a center under the Informatics Research Institute at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA), aims to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment survey to identify gaps in resources and services, guiding future support efforts for the state’s veteran community.

The survey will focus on key areas such as mental health, housing, employment, health care access and family support, providing a clear picture of the current realities faced by Louisiana’s veteran population. The findings will be used to improve existing services and inform strategic initiatives aimed at creating stronger, more resilient veteran communities across the state.

With a deep understanding of veteran experiences, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will use the survey as an impactful tool to improve the resources provided to Louisiana’s veterans and their families.

“The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs supports the research study conducted by the Louisiana Center for Health Innovation at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette,” LDVA Secretary Charlton Meginley said in a press release. “We believe the information that could be gathered through this study will enhance the services that we and our partners can provide to all veterans who call Louisiana home.”

The Louisiana Center for Health Innovation, leveraging its research expertise in health innovation, informatics and community-based public health, is leading the development of the assessment tools and evaluation framework in close collaboration with LDVA and veteran-serving organizations.

“As a top-tier research university, UL Lafayette is proud to lead this initiative through the Louisiana Center for Health Innovation, delivering data-driven insights that will have a profound impact on Louisiana’s veterans and their families,” said Dr. Ramesh Kolluru, vice president for Research, Innovation and Economic Development at UL Lafayette. “We believe this to be the most meaningful way for us to honor our veterans for their service.”

Dr. Gabriela Wilson, Director of the Louisiana Center for Health Innovation and principal investigator of the study, added, “At LCHI, we are deeply committed to transforming data into action that serves our communities. This initiative is about more than identifying service gaps—it’s about listening to veterans, elevating their voices and designing solutions that reflect their real needs. Our goal is to ensure that every veteran and their family in Louisiana is seen, heard and supported.”

The success of this initiative relies on participation from Louisiana’s veterans, service members and families. Those eligible are encouraged to participate in the 2025 survey to share their experiences and help shape the future of veteran support in the state.

For more information about the initiative and how to get involved, please visit https://lchi.louisiana. edu/. For inquiries in English, contact Dr. Gabriela Wilson, Director of LCHI, at gabriela.wilson@louisiana. edu or 337-482-0197. For inquiries in Spanish, contact Dr. Angie V. Sanchez, Health Innovation Officer at LCHI, at angie.sanchez@louisiana.edu or 337-482-0694.