Stashua “Stash” J. Ellender Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Stashua “Stash” J Ellender, 48, was called to his heavenly home on May 3, 2025. Stash was born to Donald and Melinda Ellender and was raised in Carlyss, La. He was the oldest of two boys, being big brother to Derrick Ellender. At five years old, he found a love for baseball which continued all the way through high school. Stash was a proud Sulphur Tor baseball player and graduated from Sulphur High in 1995.

Following high school, Stash attended college at McNeese State University. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business and finance in 2000. Throughout his professional career, Stash found his niche in commercial lending which led him to Houston, Texas. He was the Senior Commercial Underwriter at Amegy Bank. Houston is where he called home for his adult life.

Through his life, Stash loved the outdoors. In his younger years, he enjoyed dirt bike riding with his brother, Derrick, and playing various sports. He was an avid fisherman and had recently taken up a new hobby of flying drones. On the weekends you could find Stash at the bayou behind his parents’ house fishing and enjoying family time. One of his greatest joys was being “padan” to his nephew, Maddox, and nieces, Breahna and Vallerie. He loved watching any sport they were playing, riding four-wheelers, taking golfcart rides, and fishing with them. Any time spent together was always a great time. During football and baseball seasons, you could guarantee Stash would be pulling for the Houston Astros and the LSU Tigers.

Email newsletter signup

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Donald and Melinda Ellender of Baytown, Texas; brother, Derrick Ellender (Bethany); nieces and nephew, Vallerie, Breahna, and Maddox Ellender all of Lake Charles; aunts and uncles, Janet and Robert Vassar of Carlyss, Dale and Pam Frey of Pasadena, Joe and Denise Frey of Houston, Matt and Delores Frey of Sulphur, Gwen Frey of Sulphur, Ken and Karen Ellender of Houma, Richard and Elaine Ellender of Houston, Christine and Duke Brannon of Houston, and Susan and Robert Dorill of North Carolina, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Marge Ellender and Lois and Ferdie Frey; an uncle, Tommy Frey, and an aunt, Ruth Ann Frey.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines South in Sulphur. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the start of the service with a rosary being recited at 11 a.m.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.