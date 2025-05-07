Sowela won’t open until noon today Published 8:28 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Sowela Technical Community College will have a delayed opening at noon today for faculty, staff and students at the Lake Charles, Oakdale and Leesville locations. The Jennings site will be closed all day.

The final exams scheduled for 8 a.m. will be moved to 2 p.m. today and final exams scheduled for 10 a.m. today will be moved to 2 p.m. on Thursday unless otherwise indicated by instructors.

The published final exam schedule will resume at noon today. Students should contact instructors with questions or concerns and check Canvas for additional updates.

Email newsletter signup