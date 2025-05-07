Empty bowls filling needs here in SW La. Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

As excessive rainfall continues to inundate Southwest Louisiana, organizations such as the Salvation Army are stepping up to help those in need of a dry place and nourishment.

“We’re keeping our folks safe and dry — that’s the main thing,” said Major Patrishia Knott. “We’re always alert for when the city or the parish needs us. We stay on stand-by ready to go when they do.”

Multiple slow-moving thunderstorm clusters are crossing the region this week with the potential of dropping up to 10 inches of rainfall in some areas through Thursday. A flash flood threat also continues for the area.

The Salvation Army’s local shelter at 3020 Legion St. is doing what it can to help the most vulnerable manage during this time.

To ensure efforts by the organization continue in these types of weather events, the organization is hosting their 15th annual Empty Bowl fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at L’Auberge Casino Resort.

Entertainment will be provided by Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition. There will also be a silent auction.

“All of these things help us raise money for our programs such as individuals needing a food box or help with rent or utilities,” Knott said. “We also have our supported shelter program that helps to get people off the street and while they’re with us we hope they will move toward permanent housing or at least transition to permanent housing.”

Knott said area restaurants will provide specialty soups and local artisans and potters have hand-crafted bowls that will be given to each guest will as a memento of the event. Each artist donated their time and their art to the fundraiser.

The empty bowls symbolizes the lack of food faced by those experiencing hunger, and serves as a reminder of the Salvation Army’s mission across the region, Knott said.

“They’re beautiful,” Knott said. “They’re pieces of art.”

Tickets for the event are $125 and are available for purchase at SalvationArmyLakeCharles.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.