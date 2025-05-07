Cowboys head to NW State Published 6:12 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

For the Cowboys, it is simple.

Win as many games as possible, hope for help, and see where things stand come Sunday.

O.K., maybe it’s not that simple.

No longer in control of their overall fate, McNeese State travels to Natchitoches for the season’s final series, starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

“It is important that we don’t worry about everything else and just play good baseball,” said McNeese head coach Justin Hill.

The Cowboys will enter their set with Northwestern State, trying to turn their fortunes around. McNeese is just 4-8 over their last dozen games after winning 12 straight and moving into first place in the Southland Conference.

“I think we felt a little of it,” Hill said of the pressure. “We have to make sure our heads are on right and just go play.”

While the Cowboys can no longer win the league, they can finish as high as second and host one of the two postseason pods. At 31-13, 18-9, McNeese is two games behind Southeastern for that final host position.

The Lions are in first with three games left against Nicholls, but the Cowboys hold the tiebreaker. Texas-Rio Grande Valley is done with league play and sits in the clubhouse a half-game behind SELA at 22-8.

Three teams, including the Demons (31-18, 17-10), are tied for fourth, a game behind McNeese. Lamar and Houston Christian, who meet this week, join the Demons at 17-10.

That means McNeese could finish anywhere from second to sixth, depending on the next three games.

“We know what is on the line,” said Hill. “I know what is right there for us.”

The Demons are coming in hot, having won five straight, including a sweep of Pepperdine last weekend on the West Coast.

“They are playing the best they have all season,” said Hill. “They are very tough at home.”

Northwestern State is 18-4 on its turf and has yet to lose a conference series.

On the other hand, McNeese is coming off losing 2-of-3 to Stephen F. Austin, as its pitching had a tough weekend.

“It wasn’t real good on both sides,” said Hill. “We picked a bad day to have a good day.

“In a 14-week season, you are going to have some struggles. We know our weaknesses; we just have to find a way to overcome them.”

Down a couple pitchers for the weekend, McNeese will likely use the entire staff at some point as needed.

“We are going to try and figure it out and do what we need to do to win some games,” said Hill.

After this weekend, the Cowboys will find out if they are at home, headed for a long trip to Edinburg, Texas, or off to Hammond.