Sulphur man charged with 34 counts of child porn possession Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Two tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has resulted in the arrest of a Sulphur man accused of 34 counts of child pornography possession.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said on April 9 detectives with the Special Victims Unit began investigating the tips using their Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

During the investigation detectives learned Matthew T. Simien, 31, was in possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).



Email newsletter signup

Vincent said after further investigation, on April 17, detectives issued a warrant for his arrest.



“Detectives attempted to locate him but were unsuccessful,” she said.



On May 5, Simien was located at his residence and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He is charged with 34 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $1.7 million.