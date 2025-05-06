Jeff Davis public schools closed Wednesday Published 6:08 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

All Jeff Davis Parish Schools will be closed Wednesday, May 7.

Superintendent John Hall said the decision was made after careful consideration and in collaboration with state, parish, and local governmental agencies.

A severe weather system is expected to move into the area tonight and continue through late Wednesday morning. While rain is anticipated to continue into Thursday, the most severe weather, including the potential for rapid flooding and severe thunderstorms with possible wind advisories, is predicted for tonight and tomorrow morning.

“Although we understand this closure may cause inconvenience, the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” Hall said. “We will not put our bus operators and the thousands of students and families who commute to school at risk during such a severe weather event.:

As soon as weather conditions permit on Wednesday afternoon, school and district administrative teams will conduct inspections of all campuses to assess any potential damage, he said.

Because the weather event is expected to continue into Thursday, school officials will continue to closely monitor weather forecasts and road conditions to determine if it is safe for students and staff to return on Thursday, May 8, he said.