Intense thunderstorms, tornadoes, large hail possible over the next three days Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

All modes of severe weather will be possible later today and into tomorrow — including tornadoes — as multiple slow-moving thunderstorm clusters move over the region through Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said rainfall totals over the next three days could range from three to eight inches, with some areas potentially seeing up to 12 inches.

These rainfall totals will bring chances for major flood impacts, the organization said.

There is between a 15 and 69 percent chance for receiving rapid onset flooding over much of Louisiana.

There is also a risk for strong (EF2 or greater) tornadoes, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph.

There is between a 5 and 44 percent chance for damaging winds within 25 miles of any given point and a 2 to 14 percent chance of tornadoes. There is also a 5 and 29 percent chance for large with hail.

McNeese State University operations will be suspended at 3:45 p.m. today. All campus events scheduled for this evening are expected to be rescheduled. The university will plan to have a late start to the business day on Wednesday if conditions allow.