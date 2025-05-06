Ellen Theresa Betz Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Born Sept. 2, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., Ellen was the daughter of James and Mary Leonard. She attended Nativity of Our Lord Elementary School and St. Mary High School. She married Andrew John Betz in 1962 and together they shared 53 happy years of marriage. Ellen and Andy lived in Chicago, Ill., until 1973 before coming to Lake Charles with their family. She spent decades managing the Betz household and raising her five children. She was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church and an active parent involved with Our Lady Queen of Heaven School and St. Louis Catholic High School. Ellen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was beloved by her many friends and neighbors. She enjoyed traveling and checking items off her bucket list, and late in life she enjoyed spending time with her many pickleball friends where she became known as the “Queen of Pickleball.”

She leaves to cherish her memory her beautiful family; son, Michael of Blue Springs, Mo.; son, Stephen of Orange, Texas; son, Brian of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter, Theresa Bordelon and husband, Chris of Spring, Texas, and son, Scott and wife, Laurie of Blue Springs, Mo. She was “GrandEllie” to six grandchildren, Paul Andrew Bordelon and Amy Marie Bordelon of Spring, Texas, and Andrew Dennis Betz, Eliana Rae Betz, Aleisa Mae Betz and Isla Mae Betz of Blue Springs, Miss. She also leaves her siblings, brother, John Redmond of Dade City, Fla., Mary Beth Rhein of Brandon, Fla., James Leonard of Chicago, Ill., Eileen Janavicius of Chicago, Ill., Martin Leonard of Joliet, Ill., Agnes Johnson of Riverside, Ill., Michael Leonard of Chicago, Ill., and half-brother, Jack Lamberson of Lagrange, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Betz; her parents, James and Mary Leonard; brothers, Terence Leonard, Joseph Leonard, and Brian Leonard, and grandsons, Edward Betz and Joseph Betz.

Funeral Service were at Johnson Funeral Home on Lake St., Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 1 p.m. with Father Page officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. and continued till time of service. Inurnment is at Consolata Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Our Lady Queen of Heaven School or St. Louis Catholic High School would be appreciated.