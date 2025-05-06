Charles “Bert” Berton Boudreaux Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Charles Berton “Bert” Boudreaux, 88, left his earthly home and entered the gates of heaven on Thursday, May 1, 2025. He was surrounded by his family and cared for by the kind staff of The Gardens of Lake Charles.

Born June 13, 1936, raised in East Creole, he attended Creole High until the 12th grade. Cajun French being his native language, he learned English in first grade. As one of the first altar boys in Creole, Bert served faithfully from age 10 through the 10th grade, assisting at mass three days a week, before school. The priest would pick him up for mass at Our Lady of the Marsh in Chenier Perdue, followed by a second mass at Sacred Heart.

Bert spent 30 years working in the oil industry as a Production Foreman for Conoco, both offshore and at the Grand Chenier plant, before retiring in 1985 at just 48 years old. During those years, he also worked for Cameron Construction on his days off. In August 1985, he built his second shrimp boat, ‘Captain Kyle,’ in his backyard; a project he took great pride in. He later returned to the oil field to work for Steen Production, until his second retirement in 1992. He coached a men’s baseball league in Cameron and was an active member of the Cameron Knights of Columbus Council 5461 for over 20 years, later transferring to Christ the King for his remaining years. Bert was instrumental in building Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Cameron. He enjoyed carpentry and watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers.

In June 1957, Hurricane Audrey washed away lower Cameron Parish. After three weeks, Bert discovered the love of his life, Betty, had survived. He wasted no time; on July 20, 1957, just one day ahead of their originally scheduled ceremony, they married. Bert and Betty shared 64 years of unwavering love until her passing. His devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren defined his life, family was everything to him They loved to travel with their kids and grandkids, their favorites being Washington DC, Gatlinburg, and Branson, where they visited many times. He was known for his kindness, forgiveness, and generosity, but above all, for his endless love. Bert had a remarkable mind and a gift for storytelling, often reminiscing about his childhood, growing up in two large Cajun families, the Boudreauxs and the Richards, with more than 50 first cousins. His memories were rich, his heart full, and his legacy one of deep love and connection.

Bert leaves to continue his legacy one daughter, Wendy (Dwight) Savoie of Grand Lake; one son, Kevin (Susan) Boudreaux of Creole; three granddaughters, Jendi (Travis) Benoit of Lake Charles, Alexis (Mitch) Smith of Carlyss, Sarah (Corey) Adams of White, Ga.; one grandson, Keaton Boudreaux of Creole; three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; two great-great-grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews, and Godchild, Christine Boudreaux Bertrand of Lake Charles.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Murphy Boudreaux; parents, Charles Boudreaux and Larica “Chun” Richard Boudreaux of Creole; one brother, Perry Boudreaux, and one sister, Viola Bourriaque, all of Creole.

The family will welcome relatives and friends at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 beginning at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 10 a.m. until the procession leaves for the church at 1:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Creole at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Father Wayne Lebleu will officiate at the services.

Pallbearers will be Keaton Boudreaux, Colby Benoit, Luke Benoit, Gregory Boudreaux, Jimmy Kelly and Paul Alexander.

Please leave fond memories for the Boudreaux family at www.hixsonfu neralhomes.com.