Championship is St. Louis’ to lose, LHSAA adjusts second round schedule to avoid rain Published 10:15 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The big question today at the state golf championships in the Lafayette area is: Will the second round be played? But the St. Louis Catholic boys may not even need it.

The Saints will open the second round of the Division III tournament today at Farm d’Allie in Carencro with a strong 21-stroke lead over 2024 runner-up Teurlings Catholic. The Saints are closing in on their second state championship in three seasons.

“The boys played really well on the front,” St. Louis head coach Pat Neck said. “We got off to a tremendously fast start.

“I think we were 1 over as a team on the front nine. We built up a pretty sizable lead at that point. We stumbled a bit on the back nine, but fortunately, we have a nice lead going into (today).”

Severe weather is expected with heavy rain today, so the Louisiana High School Athletic Association modified the second round for all divisions. The second round will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start with all teams in each division playing the same nine holes on the host course. If the rain holds off, the round will continue after a short break.

At The Wetlands, the Division I boys will play the front nine holes, while Division III will open on the back nine. Divisions II and IV will start on the front nine at Farm d’Allie and Cane Row, respectively. At Les Vieux Chenes in Youngsville, the Division I girls will play the front nine, while the Division II girls will start on the back nine.

Kye Hanks, the Division II, Region I, champion, led the Saints and Division III on Monday with a 3-under 69 on the par-72 course. He leads Holy Cross’ Fulton Pigeon by six shots. Hanks birdied two of the first four holes and opened the back nine with a birdie before his lone bogey on No.14. He closed his first 18 holes with a birdie.

Samuel Broussard and Kane Hanks were tied for third at 76.

At the Division I girls tournament at Les Vieux Chenes in Youngsville, Barbe trailed Benton by 12 strokes after the Tigers’ Grace Goodwin (69) and Abigail Williams (73) both shot under par on the par-74 course.

Barbe’s Mattie Purgahn, the defending champion, trailed Goodwin by six strokes at 75, while Maggie Dressler shot 79.

Golf

Boys

Division II

Results from the first round of the Division II championship at Farm d’Allie in Carencro.

Team scoring

1, St. Louis Catholic, 301; 2, Teurlings Catholic, 329; 3, St. Charles Catholic, 341; 4, Vandebilt Catholic, 348; 5, Brusly, 352; 6, South Lafourche, 355; 7, DeRidder, 368; 8, Sterlington, 374.

Individual top 15

1, Kye Hanks, St. Louis, 69; 2, Fulton Pigeon, Holy Cross, 75; 3, Kane Hanks, St. Louis, 76

3, Samuel Broussard, St. Louis, 76; 5, Brody Bourgoyne, Brusly, 77; 6, Jackson Duzat, Teurlings, 78; 6, Jude LeBoeuf, S. Lafourche, 78; 6, Dane Galiano, St. Charles, 78; 9, Spencer Hagan, Teurlings, 79; 9, Kaine Stevens, N. Vermilion, 79; 10, Luke LeBeouf, St. Louis, 80; 11, Evan Comeaux, St. Louis, 81; 11, Brooks Monica, St. Charles, 81; 13, Michael Parmley, DeRidder, 82; 14, Josh Louviere, Vandebilt, 82; 15, Gage Cavalier, Vandebilt, 85; 15, Jack Waters, Sterlington, 85.

Division III

Results from the first round of the Division III championship at The Wetlands Golf Club.

Team scoring

1, Ascension Episcopal, 292; 2, Parkview Baptist, 300; 3, Loyola Prep, 309; 4, Ouachita Christian, 313; 5, University Lab, 319; 6, Episcopal, 325; 7, Notre Dame, 328; 8, Calvary Baptist, 360.

Individual top 15

1, Noah Chauvin, Ascension Episcopal, 70; 2, Jack Lauve, Loyola Prep, 71; 2, Jack Gilmer, Loyola Prep, 71; 2, Silas Lovett, Ouachita Christian, 71; 2, Ben Blanco, Ascension Episcopal, 71; 6, Hunter Cope, Parkview, 73; 6, Jack Carter, Parkview, 73; 8, Peyton Parker, Ouachita Christian, 74; 8, Hayden Amy, Ascension Episcopal, 74; 8, Owen Lejeune, Dunham, 74; 11, Krus Martin, Westlake, 75; 11, Harry Shaheen, DeQuincy, 75; 11, Cullen Ledet, Country Day, 75; 14, Cooper Adams, Houma Christian, 76; 15, Austin Ray, Episcopal, 77; 15, Brad Buras, University, 77; 15, Charlie Jackson, Parkview, 77; ;15, Joseph Wilson, Ascension Episcopal, 77; 15, Ky Breaux, Catholic-NI, 77; 15, Elliott Aucoin, Parkview, 77.

Girls

Division I

Results from the first round of the Division I championship at Lex Vieux Chenes.

Team scoring

1, Benton, 142; 2, Barbe, 154; 3, St. Joseph’s Academy, 165; 3, Southside, 165; 5, Northshore, 171; 6, Ruston, 179; 7, Dominican, 181; 8, Walker, 185; 9, St. Scholastica, 186.

Individual top 15

1, Grace Goodwin, Benton, 69; 2, Maci Williams, Brusly, 70; 3, Abigail McWilliams, 73; 4, Evelynn Artiera, Walker, 74; 5, Mattie Purgahn, Barbe, 75; 6, Maggie Dressler, Barbe, 79; 8, Sclett Kirsch, St. Joseph’s, 80; 9, Caroline Endsley, Southside, 81; 9, Emmi Marceaux, Sam Houston, 81; 11, Lexie Crappel, Northshore, 84; 11, Rhyan Marcelissen, Southside, 84; 13, Ava Heine, St. Joseph’s, 85; 14, Aubrey Fiore, Northshore, 87; 14, Sadie Cambre, Dominica, 87.

Division II

Results from the first round of the Division II championship at Lex Vieux Chenes.

Team scoring

1, Episcopal, 157; 2, Sacred Heart-New Orleans, 158;3, Westlake, 184; 4, St. Mary’s, 192; 5, St. Louis Catholic, 193; 6, Ursuline Academy, 194 7, Loyola Prep, 197; 8, St. John, 216; 9, Ascension Christian, 219.

Individual top 15

1, Jade Neves, Sacred Heart, 74; 2, Sophia Macias, Episcopal, 75; 3, Ashley Biehl, Ursuline, 78; 4, Marcella Rabalais, Episcopal, 82; 5, Ali Evans, Westlake, 83; 6, Madeline Rudolph, Sacred Heart, 84; 7, Kaylie Hui, Newman, 87; 7, Audrey Perry, St. Frederick, 87; 7, Reese Crooks, St. Louis, 87; 10, Grace Gunn, Sacred Heart, 93; 11, Lilly Boyd, St. Mary’s, 94; 12, Kathryn Jackson, Loyola, 97; 13, Lily Osbon, Evangel, 98; 13, Lacey Boyd, St. Mary’s, 98; 15, Emma Penfield, Many, 99.