Calcasieu public schools closed Wednesday Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

After participating in several weather briefings Tuesday and consulting with local meteorologists, the Calcasieu Parish School Board said it has concerns about heavy rainfall overnight and into the morning hours potentially causing localized flooding.

All CPSB schools and facilities will be closed Wednesday, May 7, due to these concerns.

The safety of students, faculty, and staff is the primary focus, and closing school is in their best interest, according to spokesperson Holly Holland.

The district plans to open as normal on Thursday, May 8.