Billie Jean Kuehn Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

She was more than the central figure in the lives of her eight children. Billie Jean Crochet Kuehn passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children and family on Saturday, May 3, 2025. She was 89 years old, but oh, how she wanted to celebrate her 90th on June 18!

Mom was born June 18, 1935, in Baker, La. and that is where her life’s legacy evolved. At the youthful age of 14, mom left home to join the convent where she excitedly vowed to dedicate her life to the Lord. However, as we have witnessed, God had other plans for his faithful servant, knowing that her devotion to the Catholic faith and Church would never cease.

High School at St. Charles Academy (for girls only) was filled with much success and memorable moments. One prideful highlight was representing her school in the 1950 Cal-Cam pageant where she was crowned that year’s Queen. She graduated in 1951.

Email newsletter signup

In 1954, shortly after graduation, she met and married Charles Kuehn, the love of her life. Together they continued mom’s legacy. She became a mother for the first time at the age of 18 with a girl. Four more girls and two sons were also born within nine years.

In 1967, mom was in San Diego, Calif., representing Louisiana in the Mrs. Louisiana pageant. Quite naturally, us seven children stayed home in Lake Charles. Unbeknown to many, especially us, at this time, Mom was pregnant for her eighth child and sixth girl, “Baby Jane,” at the age of 31.

Always the involved and loving mom, she was present in all her children’s successes and failures, encouraging, consoling, embracing and/or celebrating with us, never judgmental, and always with unconditional love.

Many instances of her untiring support of her children include managing our softball teams, leading Bluebird, and Girl Scout groups when we were young. Even later, as her children were grown, she was present and managed the business affairs of GiGi’s Fitness Center for over 15 years. There she became a beloved friend of clients at GiGi’s.

Later as life allowed mom to have more time for herself, she actively embraced her faith and gloried in becoming a Eucharist Minister, honored to serve OLQH Church and Parish through her various church ministries. She initiated the origination of the “Tiny Tots” religion class that was held during the homily at mass. I would imagine mom felt God’s calling to this if you imagine her trying to listen to a homily with her eight little children.

She was also actively involved in the OLQH Lay Carmelites. One of her greatest testaments of her faith was the pilgrimage made to the Holy Land with her mother and three sisters.

After all her children were grown, independent and successful, mom soon found companionship in her dog, “Honey,” who was with her until she passed.

Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kuehn; her parents, Coldon and Mary Crochet; her siblings, Buddy Raspberry, and Louise Doty; her daughter, Snookie Young, and her grandson, Brett Teeter.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, GiGi Kuehn, Rene Clarke (Keith), Peggy Anderson (David), Dayna Chapman, Chuck Kuehn (Carrie), John Kuehn (Wendi), and Jane Fontenot (Mike). Also, cherishing her memory is her beloved sister, Jeanne Perry, and mom’s 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Memorial Hospital and her caretakers from Heart of Hospice during her final hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church with Msgr. Daniel Torres serving as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home, 4321 Lake St., from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the evening of Tuesday, May 6, with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., continuing until leaving in procession to the church for 12 p.m. Mass.

Pallbearers are her grandsons, Blaine Teeter, Cain Manuel, Jeremy and Aaron Anderson, Seth Chapman, Charlie Kuehn, Logan Kuehn, and Cody Fontenot.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.