App store age restriction bill passes without objection

By Nolan McKendry | The Center Square
Louisiana is looking to join several states in cracking down on access to mobile applications for underage individuals.
Under House Bill 570, teens would need parental permission to download apps like TikTok, Snapchat or Instagram.
The legislation, which passed without objection, aims to give parents greater control over the digital lives of their children by requiring app stores to verify the age of users and confirm parental consent for anyone under 18.
The bill passed the House Commerce Committee without objection.
“Our phones are now the white van,” said Michelle Johnson, a supporter of the bill who warned lawmakers about the link between social media and child exploitation. “We wouldn’t let a strange man lure our kids off the street, but we allow it online every day.”
The bill’s supporters, including Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, argue that placing the responsibility on app stores is both practical and protective of user privacy.
Nicole Lopez, Meta’s Director of Global Litigation Strategy for Youth, told lawmakers the company backs HB570 as a “privacy-protective solution” that streamlines parental control without overburdening app developers.
“Parents already verify age and grant permissions when they buy a phone for their teen,” Lopez said. “This bill would make that process apply to all app downloads, not just purchases, using the infrastructure Apple and Google already have.”
Lopez noted that Meta has already migrated over 25 million American teens into stricter “Teen Accounts” with limited messaging and default privacy settings. The company says 80% of U.S. parents support legislation requiring parental consent for app downloads by teens under 16, based on polling data.
The bill would also help ensure compliance with the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which restricts the collection of data from users under 13.
Not everyone is on board. On Monday, critics argued the bill threatens user privacy, shifts liability unfairly to app stores, and may not stand up in court.
“HB570 would compromise the privacy of all users by requiring more data collection just to verify someone’s age,” said Aden Hizkias with the Chamber of Progress, a tech industry coalition. “This shifts responsibility away from social media companies and undermines First Amendment rights.”
Justin Hill, a policy analyst with NetChoice and a former Missouri lawmaker, warned that similar laws in Utah and Ohio have already been blocked by courts.
“This exact bill has been filed and hasn’t passed elsewhere. Courts have said forcing people to upload ID just to access digital content violates constitutional protections.”
In an interview, Carver said that the bill has been tailored so that it does not target specific content, such as social media platforms, thereby avoiding a constitutional challenge.
“This would apply to all 1.5 million apps on the stores, so we’re not limiting anyone’s access to speech,” Carver said.
Hill pointed out that the practical implications are enormous.
“On Day 1, you’d need to submit ID to the app store just to download or update apps. If you want your son to have access, you’d need to prove you’re their parent — how do you do that without a birth certificate?” Hill asked.
John Tamny of the Parkview Institute called the proposal “a trivialization of parenting,” saying Apple and Google already provide tools for parents to manage screen time and restrict access to apps.
“We’re pretending parents are powerless when, in reality, they’re already well-armed.”
HB570 would require major app stores like Apple and Google to collect minimal information about a user’s age and parental status before allowing teens to download apps. Once verified, parents would receive requests to approve or deny any attempted downloads by their child.
However, the bill does not address what happens if a child uses a parent’s already-approved device.
“That’s something that will have to be left to the parents,” said Rep. Kim Carver during the hearing. “We don’t want to get into the business of telling parents how to parent.”
Supporters emphasized that the legislation is narrowly tailored to avoid the constitutional pitfalls that have plagued other state efforts. Unlike earlier laws that singled out specific apps or websites, HB570 applies to all app stores equally.