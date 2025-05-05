Slow-moving weather system could inundate SW La. Published 1:50 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

The next few days will bring the potential for severe rain and flooding.

The National Weather Service of Lake Charles held a conference call on Monday about a slow-moving weather system that will roll through Louisiana and Southeast Texas Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

The clusters of slow-moving thunderstorms will create a large, moderate flooding risk area that is not typical, said Doug Cramer, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. South, central and northern Louisiana are the “bullseye area” for the chance of rapid onset flooding. The area has a 60 to 80 percent chance of rainfall exceeding 4 inches over the three-day period.

Email newsletter signup

The bulk of the weather will come through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The region can expect 3 to 8 inches, with a potential of up to 12 inches.

The main risk is the potential flood impacts. The combination of the storm system’s slow speed and the high rainfall rates could result in several inches of rain over just a few hours, which could lead to flash flooding.

Cramer said there are concerns about riverbank and urban area flooding.

The chance of flash flooding will decrease Wednesday and Wednesday night and taper out into Thursday.

There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms from southwest Texas, through Southwest Louisiana and up to Leesville. During “more intense thunderstorms,” there is a 5 to 29 percent chance of damaging winds. There is also a chance for hail and a marginal risk of tornadoes.

“The tornado risk doesn’t look that great, but its’ not exactly zero either.”

Temperatures are expected to stay between 76 and 84 degrees.