5/5: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 3:03 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Emily Leann Taylor, 33, Lucedale, Miss. — domestic abuse battery.

Sean Paul Morgan Brown, 39, 724 Landry Road No. 86, Westlake — violation of fire marshal’s orders; operating while intoxicated, first offense; three counts drug possession; disturbing the peace; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses no seat belt.

Tabitha Renee Romero, 38, Orange, Texas — two counts forgery. Bond: $50,000.

Rebecca Lynn Fisher, 47, 314 Juniper Road, Sulphur — cyberstalking-first offense; telephone communications/improper language/harassment.

Kelly Leeann Price, 42, Baton Rouge — probation detainer; use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; operating vehicle while license is suspended; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; two counts drug possession; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription. Bond: $14,850.

Anthony Demarco Arvie, 28,1312 Medora — criminal trespass. Bond: $5,000.

Lynsey Lafleur Nicholas, 40, 1714 Ethel St. — domestic abuse battery.

Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 36, 2899 Sugarloaf Drive No. 209 — domestic abuse battery-intentional use of force with dangerous weapon; direct contempt of court.

Brennan Anthony Mackey, 28, 4420 Goardon Woods Drive —two counts nonconsenusal disclosure of a private image. Bond: $50,000.

Justin Quincy Williamson, 50, 508 Fairview St. Apt. B, Iowa, La. — theft less than $1,000. Bond: $12,500.

Dalana Nicole Mouton, 26, 2007 7th Ave. — battery of a dating parter-first offense.

Jerome Curtis Goodley, 62, 2717 Mary St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator-first offense.

Khouri Nicole Frisch, 42, Opelousas — simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000. Bond: $5,000.

Latrisha Renae Baker, 27, Miami — battery of a police officer; battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel, or a health care professional; false swearing for purpose of violating public health or safety; soliciting for prostitutes. Bond: $40,000.

Theodore Maurice White, 17, 2724 Alice St. — theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Bond: $25,000.

David Michael Quist, 46, 2653 Old DeRidder Highway No. 26 — cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $150,000.

Joseph Lee Bartie, 40, 125 N. Franklin St. 1/2 — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; resisting an officer. Bond: $20,000.

Diamonique Marquise George, 34, 2513 Rhua Drive No. 15, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Mason Glenn Aultman, 26, 479 Windhaven Road, DeQuincy — aggravated flight from an officer; no driver’s license on person; safety helmets; reckless operation. Bond: $25,250.

Neal Lloyd Smith, 37, 3140 E. Burton St., Sulphur — direct contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; possession of marijuana, first offense *14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; theft less than $1,000.

Toby Darbonne, 60, 1000 Carlyss Blvd., Sulphur — violations of protective orders.

Michael Alton Tremont, 63, 508 Pujo St. — stalking; three counts criminal trespass; terrorizing; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Bond: $22,500.